Where You Can Charge Your Electric Vehicle for Free

There are roughly 51,000 public electric vehicle charging stations across the US, according to the US Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Most are commercial operations that charge you by the kilowatt hour or for the amount of time you're plugged in. But if you know where to look, there are ways you can fuel up your EV for free.

Below, we share seven ways to get a free charge.

Charge while you shop

Some larger chain businesses offer free charging as a customer perk (and to keep you in the store longer). There are no-fee stations at dozens of Macy's department stores and Cinemark movie theaters, for example.

Kohl's also offers free charging at select locations, as do supermarkets like Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Kroger and Whole Foods.

Check in for the night

A number of hotels and inns offer free EV charging for guests, including select Marriott and Hilton locations. Tesla owners can also charge their vehicles for free when they stay at Radisson hotels.

Check ahead before making a reservation, or visit PlugShare or ChargeHub to view the status of area stations.

Go to school

Many colleges have EV charging on campus. Some make it free for students, professors and staff and, on some campuses, even visitors.

Santa Clara University, the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma, for example, all provide free fueling in partnership with ChargePoint.

Typically, there are restrictions: The University of Florida enforces a four-hour time limit, and you must have a university parking sticker if you're charging before 4:30 p.m.

Visit a national park

There are more than 140 chargers available to the public at parks nationwide, according to KOA. Some are free, including six Level 2 charging stations at the Oasis at Death Valley in California, which are powered by the resort's onsite solar field.

Rivian is sponsoring dozens of Waypoint chargers at California's Yosemite National Park and Golden Gate National Recreation Area. In a partnership with Adopt a Charger, the EV automaker is funding 10 years of operation and maintenance costs for both.

In January 2022, Rivian announced plans to install 10,000 more Waypoint chargers across the US and Canada by the end of 2023, including in the majority of Tennessee and Colorado state parks.

You can find a map of EV charging stations in the National Park System here.

Watch a commercial

Volta

Using an ad-supported model, Volta lets drivers access enough L2 charging to gain about 35 miles of range, free of charge. (It did offer about 30 minutes of free DC fast charging, but discontinued the service in 2022.)

There are more than 3,000 Volta charge points across 31 states, mostly in shopping malls, stadiums, amusement parks and hospitals in major cities. The company's acquisition by Shell in 2023 is expected to more than double that number in the near future.

You can download the Volta Charging app to find a station nearest you.

Get in on manufacturer incentives

Many automakers offer free charging packages to attract new customers. Tesla no longer provides unlimited free Supercharging with new models, but it often offers complimentary charging promotions to boost sales, like at the end of a quarter.



EV manufacturer incentives Model Offer Network Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Free unlimited DC charging for three years Electrify America Audi e-tron and Q4 e-tron 250 kWh of free charging for two years Electrify America BMW i4 and iX Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years Electrify America BMW i7 Free unlimited DC charging for three years Electrify America Cadillac Lyriq Free charging for two years if buyer doesn't choose a home installation credit EVgo Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV $500 credit to use at any EVgo charging station if buyer doesn't choose a home installation credit EVgo Ford F-150 Lightning 250 kWh of free charging Electrify America Ford Mustang Mach-E 250 kWh of free charging Electrify America Genesis Electrified G80, GV70 and GV60 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for three years. Electrify America Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years. Electrify America Hyundai Kona Electric 250 kWh of free charging Electrify America Kia EV6 1,000 kWh of free charging for three years Electrify America Lucid Air Free unlimited DC charging for up to two years for vehicles reserved by June 30, 2023 Electrify America Mazda MX-30 $500 credit to use at any ChargePoint charging station ChargePoint Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years. Electrify America Nissan Ariya Free unlimited DC charging for one year EVgo Nissan Leaf $100 credit to use at any EVgo station EVgo Polestar 2 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years. Electrify America Porsche Taycan Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes, or 60 minutes for regular charging, for three years. Electrify America Subaru Solterra $400 credit to use at any EVgo charging station if buyer doesn't choose installation credit EVgo Toyota bZ4X Free unlimited DC charging for one year at any EVgo station EVgo Volkswagen ID.4 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for three years. Electrify America Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge 250 kWh of free charging for three years, plus a 12-month Electrify America Pass+ membership Electrify America

Use PlugShare

In addition to the options cited above, there are hundreds of libraries, museums, government offices, nonprofits and private businesses that offer free EV charging.

PlugShare has a user-generated map of stations across the country, with a setting for free chargers. Just go to the filters and turn off the option for "Show Locations That Require Payment."

PlugShare

You'll also get information on how many minutes you can charge, at what level, the status of the station and more.

Since this info is primarily crowdsourced, you may want to double-check its accuracy.

