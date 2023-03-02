How to Charge Your Non-Tesla EV at a Tesla Supercharger

Non-Tesla electric vehicles can officially start fueling up at Tesla Supercharger stations in the US.

On Feb. 28, Tesla announced that select stations had been fitted with adapters for other brand EVs, and drivers in California, Texas, New York and other states have reported using them successfully.

Earlier in February, the White House issued guidance that EV manufacturers who wanted to receive federal funding had to make their chargers brand-agnostic. That same month, Tesla announced a plan to open at least 3,500 Superchargers to other vehicles.

In 2021, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill set aside $7.5 billion to create a network of 500,000 public EV chargers by 2030, mostly on high-traffic highways and in densely populated residential areas.

Tesla is among the companies financing the project, with a combination of private money and federal subsidies.

Where can I charge my non-Tesla EV at a Tesla Supercharger?

S&P Global Mobility estimates that, as of January 2023, there were nearly 17,000 Superchargers and Tesla destination chargers in the US.

The company hasn't released information on where or how many Superchargers are currently available to non-Telsa EVs but you can scan any area for usable stations on the Tesla app.

Tesla has promised to make at least 3,500 of its stations available to all electric vehicles by the end of 2024, as well as 4,000 Level 2 charging docks.

How do I charge a non-Telsa EV at a Supercharger?

Tesla has retrofitted select stations with a "Magic Dock," a CCS1 adapter that is placed on top of Tesla's NACS plug that enables non-Tesla EVs to charge at a maximum rate of 250 kW.



To use a Supercharger:

Download the Tesla app and create an account.

Select "Charge Your Non-Tesla" and find a nearby Supercharger site.

Add a payment method, select a stall, unlock the adapter and plug in your car.

Tap "Start Charging."

Select "Stop Charging" to complete your session.

How do I pay at a Tesla Supercharger?

Payment is made through the Tesla app.



Each Supercharger post has a label with a unique identifier. If you are taking the cable from post 4A, for example, select post 4A in the Tesla app to begin charging.



Non-Tesla drivers can either pay as they go or sign up for a monthly $13 membership. The subscription get you a discounted rate, though it's still higher than what Tesla owners pay.

That's to make up for "additional costs incurred to support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to our sites to accommodate these vehicles," Tesla said in a blog post.

According to the company, rates vary by location.

Do I still have to pay idle fees?

Yes, you will incur a charge if you leave your vehicle plugged in too long "to help ensure stalls are open for everyone to charge," per Tesla.





