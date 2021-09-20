Sad news: The Acura NSX Type S is sold out

Enlarge Image Acura

The Acura NSX is dead and gone after this year. For 2022, the only NSX available will be the NSX Type S -- a rowdy, 600-horsepower farewell to the Japanese supercar. And it was gone in the blink of an eye. Acura confirmed the supercar is sold out in the US. Motor1 first reported the news this past Friday.

"We have seen tremendous interest in the 2022 NSX Type S following its debut at Monterey Car Week," an Acura spokesperson said. "At this time, confirmed orders have far surpassed the 300 unit allocation for the US market." Now, anyone who raises their hand will have their name jotted down on the back of a napkin as they hope for their very own NSX Type S. I kid, they'll be added to an official waiting list, but these types of situations typically don't see a hundred people slide into the allocation list, or anything like that many. There are another 50 of these cars up for grabs throughout the rest of the world.

As I said, there won't be a "regular" NSX on sale for 2022. Instead, Acura went all-in on the Type S as the last of the breed. The car first went on sale back in 2016 as a highly anticipated follow-up to the original underdog supercar. While the standard NSX made 573 hp and 476 pound-feet of torque, Honda and Acura engineers cranked things up for the Type S. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 still works with three electric motors, but makes 600 hp and 492 lb-ft. A nine-speed dual-clutch transmission returns, too, but Acura retuned it for quicker shifts, naturally. We don't have final specs for the car just yet, but Acura said last month this NSX Type S will lap the Suzuka circuit in Japan two seconds quicker than the standard car.

The only good news is the Type S badge is far from dead. In fact, it's expanding. The brand treated us to a new TLX Type S and an MDX Type S. Acura will also resurrect the Integra next year, and it's a shrewd bet the Type S badge makes its way there as well.