The 2022 Acura NSX Type S is a proper supercar send-off

The ultimate NSX makes 600 horsepower and has a number of chassis upgrades.

Daniel Golson
The 2022 Acura NSX Type S debuted in Monterey Car Week for the hybrid supercar's final year.

Its twin-turbo V6 and hybrid system have been thoroughly overhauled to produce 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque, increases of 27 hp and 16 lb.-ft.

The transmission has a new Rapid Downshift function, and the hybrid battery's capacity and output were improved.

New styling elements like larger air intakes and a bigger diffuser give the Type S better cooling and more downforce.

The forged wheels have a wider track and new Pirelli P Zero tires.

Other styling tweaks include black badges, lots of exterior carbon fiber and Type S decals on the flanks.

The interior gets Alcantara headliner and some new badging and embroidery.

The engine cover is red, and there's a numbered plaque.

Acura will only build 350 of the Type S, with 300 coming to the US at $171,495 to start.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Acura NSX Type S.

