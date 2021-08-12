The 2022 Acura NSX Type S is a proper supercar send-off

The ultimate NSX makes 600 horsepower and has a number of chassis upgrades.
The 2022 Acura NSX Type S debuted in Monterey Car Week for the hybrid supercar's final year.
Its twin-turbo V6 and hybrid system have been thoroughly overhauled to produce 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque, increases of 27 hp and 16 lb.-ft.
The transmission has a new Rapid Downshift function, and the hybrid battery's capacity and output were improved.
New styling elements like larger air intakes and a bigger diffuser give the Type S better cooling and more downforce.
The forged wheels have a wider track and new Pirelli P Zero tires.
Other styling tweaks include black badges, lots of exterior carbon fiber and Type S decals on the flanks.
The interior gets Alcantara headliner and some new badging and embroidery.
The engine cover is red, and there's a numbered plaque.
Acura will only build 350 of the Type S, with 300 coming to the US at $171,495 to start.
