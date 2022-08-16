2023 Chevy Silverado Gets Beefy ZR2 Bison Trim, Revised Turbodiesel I6

In June, Chevrolet first teased the upcoming Silverado ZR2 Bison, a beefier off-road-oriented trim that adds specialty parts from American Expedition Vehicles. Now, it's here, and it's about as cool as you'd expect.

Chevrolet on Tuesday unveiled changes for the 2023 Silverado full-size pickup. The biggest adjustment is the addition of the ZR2 Bison trim. This model takes all the rock-ready parts from the ZR2 and gives them a little extra help from AEV's equipment. This includes new stamped steel bumpers front and rear, in addition to five boron steel skid plates, rocker panel protection and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear off-road tires.

While the ZR2 Bison does have a gnarlier appearance, aesthetics aren't the only thing to change. AEV's bumpers improve the approach angle (32.5 degrees, up by 0.7) and the departure angle (23.4 degrees, up by 0.1). Ground clearance remains the same at 11.2 inches.

Otherwise, it's the same ZR2. A 6.2-liter V8 gas engine is standard, producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Multimatic DSSV dampers vastly improve its capability, in addition to other dirt-friendly components such as front and rear electronic locking differentials, a one-pedal rock-crawling mode and a special spring tuning. If you're wondering how much this all costs, the answer is plenty -- the ZR2 Bison will set you back $78,490 including destination.

Another new addition for the 2023 model year is the return of the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 diesel engine. Output is up this year, with the engine producing 305 hp (versus last year's 277) and 495 lb-ft (up from 460). New injectors, a retuned compressor and new pistons help the engine achieve these new figures, and it's available on a wide variety of trims -- but not the ZR2 Bison. A 10-speed automatic remains standard, as it did in years past.