2021 Chevy Silverado receives Multi-Flex tailgate -- GMC's MultiPro feature in disguise

Chevrolet

The rumors can rest now. We've heard for a while the Chevrolet Silverado would get its own version of the GMC Sierra's MultiPro tailgate, and Chevy made it official on Wednesday. The tailgate's name? Multi-Flex.

The brand was light on details and said we'll learn a lot more about how the Multi-Flex tailgate serves the Chevy Silverado, but I can't foresee it deviating too much from GMC's MultiPro tailgate. The quick teaser video, posted in a tweet, shows the flexibility of the tailgate and all the options at owners' disposal.

If you opt for the MultiPro tailgate on your new GMC Sierra, the tailgate essentially folds out to reveal another mini tailgate for workstation purposes and there are extra functions for second-tier loading. It's hard to imagine the Silverado expanding these features since, well, the Sierra is supposed to be the more luxurious of the two trucks. If anything, the Chevy could dial back the features, but we'll have to wait and see.

The option will first roll out to 2021 Silverado pickups, but Chevy doesn't expect trucks with it to be available until early next year. We'll bring you details on the Multi-Flex tailgates availability, and hopefully prices, when Chevy talks more about the feature on Sept. 21.