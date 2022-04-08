2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Pricing Undercuts CR-V, RAV4, Tucson

Kia

Kia announced pricing for the 2023 Sportage Hybrid on Friday, undercutting several other electrified compact crossovers. At $28,505 (including a $1,215 destination fee), the new Sportage Hybrid has a lower MSRP than the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

The base price gets you into a Sportage Hybrid LX with front-wheel drive. All Sportage Hybrids are powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 engine combined with a 44-kilowatt electric motor. All told, the Sportage Hybrid makes 227 horsepower, and the EPA estimates this base model should return an excellent 42 mpg city, 44 mpg highway and 43 mpg combined.

Adding all-wheel drive to the Sportage Hybrid LX only adds $1,800 to the bottom line, while the higher-spec EX and SX Prestige trims can only be had with AWD. Fuel economy numbers for AWD models drop slightly to 38 mpg across the board.

The Sportage Hybrid EX costs $32,205 while the SX Prestige will set you back $37,405 (both prices include destination). These upper trim levels unlock many of the Sportage Hybrid's best comfort and convenience features, including a panoramic sunroof, a full suite of driver-assistance tech and a pair of 12.3-inch screens running a digital gauge cluster and infotainment display.

Following the launch of the Sportage Hybrid, Kia will offer a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid variant with an estimated electric driving range of 32 miles. Look for the entire 2023 Sportage lineup to hit Kia dealers this spring.