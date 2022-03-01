2023 Kia Sportage Gets US Pricing, and It's Unsurprisingly Reasonable

Enlarge Image Kia

The 2023 Kia Sportage is as handsome as ever and continues to be a good choice for people looking for an affordable small SUV with plenty of standard safety features and quality tech. How affordable? Well, thanks to Kia's announcement Friday, we now know.

The base Sportage LX with front-wheel drive starts at an eminently reasonable $27,205, including Kia's $1,215 destination fee. Moving to all-wheel drive (which most of you probably will end up doing) will add $2,000 to the bill.

If you want to go for the top-of-the-line, all-wheel-drive-only Sportage X-Pro Prestige, be prepared to part with $38,005. That's not a massive amount of money for a small and very well-equipped SUV, either, and it is in line with the likes of the Nissan Rogue and the Ford Bronco Sport.

The 2023 Sportage is slated to hit US dealers sometime very soon.