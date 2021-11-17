2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

It's packing 39mpg and a 500-mile theoretical cruising range, so it should prove popular with frugal crossover fans.
Kia gave the Sportage a massive redesign for its 2023 model year.
That includes bringing a compelling hybrid model to the market.
The Sportage Hybrid packs a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 226 horsepower when combined with the electric motor.
Kia claims the Sportage Hybrid is good for up to 39 mpg.
That 39 mpg means that the Sportage Hybrid has a theoretical cruising range of around 500 miles.
It also comes with a good set of standard features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There is also a robust set of standard ADAS features on board.
Unfortunately they don't include things like adaptive cruise control, which is an optional extra.
Buyers can also opt for a pair of 12.3-inch displays, which makes for a fairly dramatic interior.
Kia's Sportage Hybrid doesn't have an on-sale date yet, but we'd bet the second quarter of next year.