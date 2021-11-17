/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

It's packing 39mpg and a 500-mile theoretical cruising range, so it should prove popular with frugal crossover fans.

Kyle Hyatt
18159-2023-sportage-hev
1 of 38 Kia

Kia gave the Sportage a massive redesign for its 2023 model year.

18129-2023-sportage-hev
2 of 38 Kia

That includes bringing a compelling hybrid model to the market.

18130-2023-sportage-hev
3 of 38 Kia

The Sportage Hybrid packs a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 226 horsepower when combined with the electric motor.

18131-2023-sportage-hev
4 of 38 Kia

Kia claims the Sportage Hybrid is good for up to 39 mpg.

18132-2023-sportage-hev
5 of 38 Kia

That 39 mpg means that the Sportage Hybrid has a theoretical cruising range of around 500 miles.

18133-2023-sportage-hev
6 of 38 Kia

It also comes with a good set of standard features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

18134-2023-sportage-hev
7 of 38 Kia

There is also a robust set of standard ADAS features on board.

18135-2023-sportage-hev
8 of 38 Kia

Unfortunately they don't include things like adaptive cruise control, which is an optional extra.

18136-2023-sportage-hev
9 of 38 Kia

Buyers can also opt for a pair of 12.3-inch displays, which makes for a fairly dramatic interior.

18137-2023-sportage-hev
10 of 38 Kia

Kia's Sportage Hybrid doesn't have an on-sale date yet, but we'd bet the second quarter of next year.

18138-2023-sportage-hev
11 of 38 Kia
18139-2023-sportage-hev
12 of 38 Kia
18140-2023-sportage-hev
13 of 38 Kia
18141-2023-sportage-hev
14 of 38 Kia
18142-2023-sportage-hev
15 of 38 Kia
18143-2023-sportage-hev
16 of 38 Kia
18144-2023-sportage-hev
17 of 38 Kia
18145-2023-sportage-hev
18 of 38 Kia
18146-2023-sportage-hev
19 of 38 Kia
18147-2023-sportage-hev
20 of 38 Kia
18148-2023-sportage-hev
21 of 38 Kia
18149-2023-sportage-hev
22 of 38 Kia
18150-2023-sportage-hev
23 of 38 Kia
18151-2023-sportage-hev
24 of 38 Kia
18152-2023-sportage-hev
25 of 38 Kia
18153-2023-sportage-hev
26 of 38 Kia
18154-2023-sportage-hev
27 of 38 Kia
18155-2023-sportage-hev
28 of 38 Kia
18156-2023-sportage-hev
29 of 38 Kia
18157-2023-sportage-hev
30 of 38 Kia
18158-2023-sportage-hev
31 of 38 Kia
18160-2023-sportage-hev
32 of 38 Kia
18161-2023-sportage-hev
33 of 38 Kia
18162-2023-sportage-hev
34 of 38 Kia
18163-2023-sportage-hev
35 of 38 Kia
18164-2023-sportage-hev
36 of 38 Kia
18165-2023-sportage-hev
37 of 38 Kia
18166-2023-sportage-hev
38 of 38 Kia

