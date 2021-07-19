2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal coming this fall -- and it screams

The C8-generation, mid-engined Corvette remains a tough car to find amid short supply. But, if you haven't gotten your hands on one yet, you may want to wait. On Monday, Chevrolet provided the first teaser for the 2023 Corvette Z06. If the soundtrack hits a little different to your ears, that's because this almost certainly rocks a dual-overhead cam, flat-plane crank V8 engine. And it sounds delightful.

Chevy didn't have much to say about the car just yet, but noted two years ago this week it introduced the latest Corvette with its engine in the middle. Naturally, it seemed like a good time to let the world know a little bit about the new Corvette Z06. The brand said "the story will continue with the reveal of the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06, the supercar that will put the world on notice." "Supercar" is a bold word, Chevy, so we'll have to see what engineers have up their sleeve for the 'Vette.

Although the brand hasn't confirmed what will power this car, all signs point to a flat-plane crank V8. Hell, even the teaser video's title is called "Crank it up." And, If you recall, the latest C8 R race car rocks a DOHC 5.5-liter unit, limited to 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque due to motorsport rules. The Z06 won't have to adhere to any regulations, so it's easy to imagine much higher power figures. In fact, rumors peg the power plant to spin out 650 hp 600 lb-ft of torque. We could even see a turbocharger augment things further; the race car runs a naturally aspirated engine. Or perhaps such a configuration is yet to come from a range-topping Corvette Zora.

Automakers love a good tease, so expect more hints surrounding the car to come as we approach a reveal this fall. In the meantime, check out the teaser video above.