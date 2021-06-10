/>

2022 Chevy Corvette celebrates its race winnings

The IMSA GTLA Championship Edition is the closest you'll get to a street-legal C8 R, for now.

Chevrolet wants to celebrate the Corvette C8 R's winning season in 2020 with the 2022 Chevy Corvette IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.

There are two schemes available and both mirror the two C8 R race cars.

The yellow one mirrors car No. 3., while the gray one mirrors car No. 4.

I think I'd take the yellow one.

Special graphics also mirror the race cars.

It's the closest you can get to a C8 R for the street. Well, until we get a Z06.

I dig it.

You also get the Jake logos on the wheel caps. A necessity for die-hard Corvette fans.

