The fastest-selling new and used cars last month contain some surprises

Each month, iSeeCars tracks the fastest-selling new and used cars to keep a pulse on what buyers are eager to put in their garages at home. And for the third month in a row, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the one that sells quickest. Keep in mind, there are a lot of factors that influence the fastest-selling new cars, be it demand, a specific vehicle's supply and more. The Corvette, in particular, remains in short supply and takes under 10 days on average to move from dealership to a buyer's driveway.

Right behind the Corvette is a newcomer: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The new SUV is fresh for the Jeep lineup, so it's not surprising to see it climb to the near top of the list, taking just 10 and a half days to sell. The Kia Telluride, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and Lexus IS 350 round out the top five.

Fastest-selling new vehicles in April 2021 Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price 1 Chevy Corvette 9.2 $87,390.00 2 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 10.5 $57,161.00 3 Kia Telluride 12.6 $44,723 4 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid 12.8 $39,285 5 Lexus IS 350 13.4 $49,348 6 Toyota RAV4 Prime 13.7 $43,983 7 Cadillac Escalade 13.9 $99,970 8 Kia Carnival 13.9 $40,368 9 Toyota Tacoma 15 $37,682 10 GMC Yukon 15.5 $75,204 11 Toyota 4Runner 16.1 $45,808 12 Chevy Tahoe 16.3 $65,425 13 GMC Yukon XL 17.7 $79,032 14 Cadillac Escalade ESV 18.3 $102,768 15 Toyota Tundra 18.5 $48,123 16 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 19.8 $25,782 17 Lexus RX 450h 20.5 $58,263 18 Chevy Suburban 20.7 $68,770 19 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 21 $34,984 20 Kia Sorento Hybrid 21 $36,943 Average for all new vehicles

The used-car market continues to respond as chip shortages force many new car buyers into used cars. Used car prices are also climbing as a result of too few new cars at dealership lots. And what do used car buyers want? A sporty, rear-wheel drive BMW 2 Series, apparently. The 2 Series was the fastest-selling used car last month, taking 21.9 days on average to leave a dealer. The MX-5 Miata comes in second taking 22.2 days on average to sell. Clearly, used car shoppers are gobbling up sports cars.

Want more evidence of that? The Chevy Corvette took third place on the fastest-selling used car list. It takes 23.2 days on average to sell a used Corvette.

Showing the continued popularity of Kia's full-size Telluride, it's also on the used-car list, as well as the new car roster. Its twin, the Hyundai Palisade, also shows up.

If there's any grand takeaway from this data, it's that buying a used car may still save you about $10,000 compared to a new car on average. Prices may be higher right now, but a used car will generally be a better deal for shoppers.