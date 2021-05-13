GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

The fastest-selling new and used cars last month contain some surprises

The Chevy Corvette remains on top again for new cars, but a sporty BMW topped the used car list.

BMW 2 SeriesEnlarge Image

The people want their used 2 Series!

 BMW

Each month, iSeeCars tracks the fastest-selling new and used cars to keep a pulse on what buyers are eager to put in their garages at home. And for the third month in a row, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the one that sells quickest. Keep in mind, there are a lot of factors that influence the fastest-selling new cars, be it demand, a specific vehicle's supply and more. The Corvette, in particular, remains in short supply and takes under 10 days on average to move from dealership to a buyer's driveway.

Right behind the Corvette is a newcomer: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The new SUV is fresh for the Jeep lineup, so it's not surprising to see it climb to the near top of the list, taking just 10 and a half days to sell. The Kia Telluride, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and Lexus IS 350 round out the top five.

Fastest-selling new vehicles in April 2021

Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price
1 Chevy Corvette 9.2 $87,390.00
2 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 10.5 $57,161.00
3 Kia Telluride 12.6 $44,723
4 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid 12.8 $39,285
5 Lexus IS 350 13.4 $49,348
6 Toyota RAV4 Prime 13.7 $43,983
7 Cadillac Escalade 13.9 $99,970
8 Kia Carnival 13.9 $40,368
9 Toyota Tacoma 15 $37,682
10 GMC Yukon 15.5 $75,204
11 Toyota 4Runner 16.1 $45,808
12 Chevy Tahoe 16.3 $65,425
13 GMC Yukon XL 17.7 $79,032
14 Cadillac Escalade ESV 18.3 $102,768
15 Toyota Tundra 18.5 $48,123
16 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 19.8 $25,782
17 Lexus RX 450h 20.5 $58,263
18 Chevy Suburban 20.7 $68,770
19 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 21 $34,984
20 Kia Sorento Hybrid 21 $36,943
Average for all new vehicles
48.3 $37,558

The used-car market continues to respond as chip shortages force many new car buyers into used cars. Used car prices are also climbing as a result of too few new cars at dealership lots. And what do used car buyers want? A sporty, rear-wheel drive BMW 2 Series, apparently. The 2 Series was the fastest-selling used car last month, taking 21.9 days on average to leave a dealer. The MX-5 Miata comes in second taking 22.2 days on average to sell. Clearly, used car shoppers are gobbling up sports cars.

Want more evidence of that? The Chevy Corvette took third place on the fastest-selling used car list. It takes 23.2 days on average to sell a used Corvette.

Showing the continued popularity of Kia's full-size Telluride, it's also on the used-car list, as well as the new car roster. Its twin, the Hyundai Palisade, also shows up. 

If there's any grand takeaway from this data, it's that buying a used car may still save you about $10,000 compared to a new car on average. Prices may be higher right now, but a used car will generally be a better deal for shoppers.

Fastest-selling used cars in April 2021

Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price
1 BMW 2 Series 21.9 $32,835.00
2 Mazda MX-5 Miata 22.2 $23,699.00
3 Chevy Corvette 23.2 $70,131
4 Hyundai Palisade 25.5 $41,113
5 Kia Telluride 25.5 $41,044
6 Tesla Model 3 25.7 $41,426
7 Mini Convertible 26.2 $24,350
8 Honda Civic hatchback 26.8 $21,994
9 BMW 4 Series 28 $37,939
10 Honda Civic sedan 28.2 $18,108
11 Honda HR-V 28.9 $18,730
12 Kia Stinger 29.3 $32,159
13 Toyota 4Runner 29.5 $37,107
14 Honda Odyssey 29.6 $28,436
15 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 29.7 $149,352
16 GMC Yukon XL 30 $47,393
17 Kia Sorento 30.1 $21,066
18 Lexus NX 300 30.1 $31,984
19 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 30.4 $28,178
20 Chrysler Pacifica 30.5 $26,137
Average for all new vehicles
37.4 $27,783

