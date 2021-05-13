The fastest-selling new and used cars last month contain some surprises

Each month, iSeeCars tracks the fastest-selling new and used cars to keep a pulse on what buyers are eager to put in their garages at home. And for the third month in a row, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the one that sells quickest. Keep in mind, there are a lot of factors that influence the fastest-selling new cars, be it demand, a specific vehicle's supply and more. The Corvette, in particular, remains in short supply and takes under 10 days on average to move from dealership to a buyer's driveway.
Right behind the Corvette is a newcomer: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The new SUV is fresh for the Jeep lineup, so it's not surprising to see it climb to the near top of the list, taking just 10 and a half days to sell. The Kia Telluride, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and Lexus IS 350 round out the top five.
Fastest-selling new vehicles in April 2021
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Average Price
|1
|Chevy Corvette
|9.2
|$87,390.00
|2
|Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|10.5
|$57,161.00
|3
|Kia Telluride
|12.6
|$44,723
|4
|Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
|12.8
|$39,285
|5
|Lexus IS 350
|13.4
|$49,348
|6
|Toyota RAV4 Prime
|13.7
|$43,983
|7
|Cadillac Escalade
|13.9
|$99,970
|8
|Kia Carnival
|13.9
|$40,368
|9
|Toyota Tacoma
|15
|$37,682
|10
|GMC Yukon
|15.5
|$75,204
|11
|Toyota 4Runner
|16.1
|$45,808
|12
|Chevy Tahoe
|16.3
|$65,425
|13
|GMC Yukon XL
|17.7
|$79,032
|14
|Cadillac Escalade ESV
|18.3
|$102,768
|15
|Toyota Tundra
|18.5
|$48,123
|16
|Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
|19.8
|$25,782
|17
|Lexus RX 450h
|20.5
|$58,263
|18
|Chevy Suburban
|20.7
|$68,770
|19
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|21
|$34,984
|20
|Kia Sorento Hybrid
|21
|$36,943
|Average for all new vehicles
|
|48.3
|$37,558
The used-car market continues to respond as chip shortages force many new car buyers into used cars. Used car prices are also climbing as a result of too few new cars at dealership lots. And what do used car buyers want? A sporty, rear-wheel drive BMW 2 Series, apparently. The 2 Series was the fastest-selling used car last month, taking 21.9 days on average to leave a dealer. The MX-5 Miata comes in second taking 22.2 days on average to sell. Clearly, used car shoppers are gobbling up sports cars.
Want more evidence of that? The Chevy Corvette took third place on the fastest-selling used car list. It takes 23.2 days on average to sell a used Corvette.
Showing the continued popularity of Kia's full-size Telluride, it's also on the used-car list, as well as the new car roster. Its twin, the Hyundai Palisade, also shows up.
If there's any grand takeaway from this data, it's that buying a used car may still save you about $10,000 compared to a new car on average. Prices may be higher right now, but a used car will generally be a better deal for shoppers.
Fastest-selling used cars in April 2021
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Average Price
|1
|BMW 2 Series
|21.9
|$32,835.00
|2
|Mazda MX-5 Miata
|22.2
|$23,699.00
|3
|Chevy Corvette
|23.2
|$70,131
|4
|Hyundai Palisade
|25.5
|$41,113
|5
|Kia Telluride
|25.5
|$41,044
|6
|Tesla Model 3
|25.7
|$41,426
|7
|Mini Convertible
|26.2
|$24,350
|8
|Honda Civic hatchback
|26.8
|$21,994
|9
|BMW 4 Series
|28
|$37,939
|10
|Honda Civic sedan
|28.2
|$18,108
|11
|Honda HR-V
|28.9
|$18,730
|12
|Kia Stinger
|29.3
|$32,159
|13
|Toyota 4Runner
|29.5
|$37,107
|14
|Honda Odyssey
|29.6
|$28,436
|15
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|29.7
|$149,352
|16
|GMC Yukon XL
|30
|$47,393
|17
|Kia Sorento
|30.1
|$21,066
|18
|Lexus NX 300
|30.1
|$31,984
|19
|Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
|30.4
|$28,178
|20
|Chrysler Pacifica
|30.5
|$26,137
|Average for all new vehicles
|
|37.4
|$27,783