2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition gets the blackout treatment

Well, it was only a matter of time before Toyota's Nightshade Edition trim came for the sweet, innocent little Prius. Now our friendly-faced eco pal is a blacked-out rude dude with attitude to spare. This is essentially the automotive equivalent of the infamous "punk episode" of Quincy M.E.

Now, in all seriousness, Toyota's announcement of the Prius Nightshade Edition on Thursday comes as no surprise. The appearance package has been featured on 10 other Toyota models in recent years, and the Prius was never going to escape. Still, this is good news for people who want their Prius to reflect their edgy personality.

The Nightshade Edition formula, for those who have remained blissfully unaware, is an appearance package that adds blacked-out badges, wheels, headlight accents, mirror caps and interior finishes like a semigloss black center console and black SofTex seats. The popular term for this look is "murdered out."

The Nightshade Edition Prius is available in either all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive layouts and in three different colors: Midnight Black Metallic (natch), Silver Metallic or inexplicably, Super White.

Toyota will make only 3,400 Nightshade Edition Priuses, and they're supposed to hit dealers sometime this fall. Pricing remains TBD, but we expect Toyota will divulge that closer to the on-sale date.