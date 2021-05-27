Toyota debuts the 2022 Prius Nightshade Edition

The Prius gets some attitude as it becomes the 11th model in Toyota's lineup to go Nightshade.

2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition
2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition

The Prius is the latest Toyota to get the Nightshade Edition treatment.

The Nightshade Edition comes complete with black wheels and black badging.

You also get black headlight accents and mirror caps.

Inside you get black SofTex seating materials and a semigloss black center console.

The Nightshade Edition Prius is available in either FWD or AWD.

Buyers can get their Nightshade Prius in either black, silver or white.

The Nightshade Edition is slated to hit dealers this fall.

Toyota hasn't released pricing information for the Nightshade Edition yet.

There will only be 3,400 Nightshade Edition Priuses for sale.

The 2022 Prius is the fourth generation of Prius to come to the US.

Keep going for more photos of the 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition.

