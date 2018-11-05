Toyota Nightshade special editions were born in the darkness, molded by it

Enlarge Image Toyota

They might not evoke the same terror as Bane, but Toyota has two new special-edition vehicles that are definitely dark, at least in the literal sense.

Toyota announced last week that it will introduce a new Nightshade line of special-edition cars. Limited to the Camry and Highlander for the time being, the Nightshade package is all about giving the cars some additional visual love, but not much else.

On the Camry Nightshade, which is built on the mid-level SE trim, the upgrade adds 18-inch black wheels, a black spoiler and additional black paint on the window molding, mirror caps, "shark fin" antenna and door handles. The emblems are also black, and that's about it. It can be ordered in black, silver or white -- given my love for two-tone getups, I'd opt for the white paint, personally.

The Highlander Nightshade offers more of the same, but it's a bit more exclusive. Also based on the SE trim, the Highlander Nightshade adds black 19-inch wheels and black lug nuts, with additional black paint making its way to the headlights, fog lights, rear spoiler, antenna, door handles, mirror caps and emblems. Once again, nothing inside appears to change. Here, only 5,000 units will be built, and while it's offered in the same paint colors as the Camry's variant, you can also grab the Highlander Nightshade in red.

These two Nightshade special editions follow the 4Runner, which was announced with the same package in October. All three cars will be on display at the 2018 LA Auto Show shortly after Thanksgiving. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it's likely to happen in LA, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow.