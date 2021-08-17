2022 Subaru WRX teases its manual transmission

Enlarge Image Subaru

Between the new Toyota GR 86, a new Nissan Z and the 2022 Subaru WRX, it's shaping up to be a good year for Japanese sports car fans. There's even better news for the latter on that list: The new WRX will still rock a manual transmission. In a short teaser clip posted to Subaru's official Twitter account, the brand showed off a quick shot of the sedan's interior. Smack-dab in the middle sits a stick shift.

The most exciting WRX ever is coming soon. Engineered to thrill, the 2022 #SubaruWRX is everything your right foot has been waiting for. Sign up to get the latest updates at https://t.co/R7daO6AW1e. pic.twitter.com/nmUJyrWa1B — Subaru (@subaru_usa) August 17, 2021

Today, you can have your WRX with either a six-speed manual or a CVT, so it's good to see take rates are high enough to justify the stick once again. We don't know what the transmission will be sending power from, however. Rumors point to a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer-four engine, which other Subaru vehicles share. In the Ascent, Legacy and Outback, the engine returns 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Surely, Subaru engineers would turn the wick up for the WRX. Whatever the engine is, power will flow to all four wheels, thanks to a standard all-wheel drive system.

We were supposed to finally see the 2022 WRX on Aug. 19 at the New York Auto Show, but the pandemic saw the show scrapped once again. Now, Road and Track reports the debut is on for sometime in September. The company did not immediately return a request for comment, but if that's the case, we have a few more weeks until we see the latest rally-inspired hero.