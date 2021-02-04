2022 Nissan Frontier and Pathfinder: Watch the live debut right here

On Thursday, Nissan presented a double-barreled debut, when both the 2022 Frontier pickup truck and 2022 Pathfinder crossover SUV greeted the world.

The long-awaited midsize Frontier replaces the old truck that's been on sale since 2005. The new truck's engine actually debuted in the 2020 Frontier and it's a peach, producing 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The new truck looks to get some nice technology upgrades, with a modern and more robust infotainment system, and a very sharp appearance. Driver's aids see a huge bump as well.

As for the Pathfinder, it isn't quite as long in the tooth, but it's still been in need of an update. The current, fourth-generation crossover has fallen way behind the smaller Nissan Rogue in sales and has been a back-of-the-pack competitor with three-row SUVs from Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Toyota and more.

You can watch the debut (or rewatch it) by clicking on the video above, then be sure to check out our deep-dive articles on both the new 2022 Nissan Frontier and Pathfinder models, as well as our updated midsize truck comparison which now features the former.