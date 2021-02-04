The Nissan Safety Shield 360 package is standard on every Pathfinder and includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, rear automatic braking, forward-collision warning, a driver attention monitor and more.
Discuss: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder gets a rugged makeover
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.