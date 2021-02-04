2022 Nissan Pathfinder gets a rugged makeover

The fifth-generation Pathfinder goes modern with new looks and bunch of new technology.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
1 of 38
Nissan

Nissan is heading into the 2022 model year swinging with a new Pathfinder that's upgraded in all the right places.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
2 of 38
Nissan

Nissan pays homage to the more rugged Pathfinders of yore, complete with a subtle three-slot grille sitting atop Nissan's V-Motion grille.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
3 of 38
Nissan

At the rear, Nissan's designers couldn't really replicate the cool triangular window from the original two-door Pathfinder, but they at least paid homage to the space with an angled C-pillar. 

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
4 of 38
Nissan

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. No turbos, no electrification. 

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
5 of 38
Nissan

The Pathfinder can tow 3,500 pounds in its standard form or 6,000 pounds with the available tow package in both front- and all-wheel drive forms.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
6 of 38
Nissan

The Nissan Safety Shield 360 package is standard on every Pathfinder and includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, rear automatic braking, forward-collision warning, a driver attention monitor and more.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
7 of 38
Nissan

Nissan's ProPilot Assist comes standard starting at the Pathfinder's middle trims. This hands-on technology takes care of braking, acceleration and steering in stop-and-go traffic and on the highway.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
8 of 38
Nissan

The top trim adds Navi-Link, which uses GPS data to slow for curves in the highway or freeway off-ramps. 

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
9 of 38
Nissan

The interior looks to favor function over form but there is an optional 10.8-inch head-up display as well as a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. 

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
10 of 38
Nissan

The available 9-inch color touchscreen runs Nissan's usual infotainment system, supplemented by standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
11 of 38
Nissan

No word on pricing but the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder goes on sale this summer. Keep scrolling for more photos of this three-row family hauler. 

Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
12 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
13 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
14 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
15 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
16 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
17 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
18 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
19 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
20 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
21 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
22 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
23 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
24 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
25 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
26 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
27 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
28 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
29 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
30 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
31 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
32 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
33 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
34 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
35 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
36 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
37 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
38 of 38
Nissan
Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos