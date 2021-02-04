The 2022 Nissan Frontier is here and it looks hella good

Nissan's third-generation pickup truck gets a much-needed overhaul.
After over a decade and a half, the next-generation Nissan Frontier is finally here.
The last time the truck saw a major update was in 2005.
Nissan looked to its Hardbody truck of the 1980s to give the new Frontier some personality and, we've got to say, it totally works.
Both Crew and King Cab body styles will be available with a choice of 5- and 6-foot bed lengths.
The 2022 Frontier has a 3.8-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. Power gets to the ground through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Hankook all-terrain 265/70-series tires wrap around 17-inch wheels.
The new Frontier has a maximum payload rating of 1,610 pounds and max tow rating of 6,720 pounds.
Pictured here is the Pro-4X trim with Lava Red accents.
While the cabin isn't really much to write home about, the Frontier finally gets with the times with a standard 8-inch touchscreen running the NissanConnect infotainment system supplemented by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
No word on pricing yet but the 2022 Nissan Frontier goes on sale this summer. Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this third generation midsize pick up truck.
