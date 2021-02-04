The 2022 Nissan Frontier is here and it looks hella good

Nissan's third-generation pickup truck gets a much-needed overhaul.

2022 Nissan Frontier
1 of 35
Nissan

After over a decade and a half, the next-generation Nissan Frontier is finally here.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
2 of 35
Nissan

The last time the truck saw a major update was in 2005.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
3 of 35
Nissan

Nissan looked to its Hardbody truck of the 1980s to give the new Frontier some personality and, we've got to say, it totally works.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
4 of 35
Nissan

Both Crew and King Cab body styles will be available with a choice of 5- and 6-foot bed lengths.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
5 of 35
Nissan

The 2022 Frontier has a 3.8-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. Power gets to the ground through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
6 of 35
Nissan

Hankook all-terrain 265/70-series tires wrap around 17-inch wheels.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
7 of 35
Nissan

The new Frontier has a maximum payload rating of 1,610 pounds and max tow rating of 6,720 pounds. 

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
8 of 35
Nissan

Pictured here is the Pro-4X trim with Lava Red accents.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
9 of 35
Nissan

While the cabin isn't really much to write home about, the Frontier finally gets with the times with a standard 8-inch touchscreen running the NissanConnect infotainment system supplemented by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
10 of 35
Nissan

No word on pricing yet but the 2022 Nissan Frontier goes on sale this summer. Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this third generation midsize pick up truck.

Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
11 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
12 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
13 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
14 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
15 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
16 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
17 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
18 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
19 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
20 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
21 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
22 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
23 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
24 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
25 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
26 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
27 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
28 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
29 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
30 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
31 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
32 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
33 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
34 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Nissan Frontier
35 of 35
Nissan
Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos