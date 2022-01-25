2022 Kia EV6 priced from $42,115, more expensive than Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia

Kia's stylish EV6 electric crossover is hitting dealerships in just a few weeks, and now we know how much it will cost. The entry-level EV6 Light, as the trim level is being called, will start at $42,115 including a $1,215 destination charge, making the Kia slightly more expensive than its Hyundai Ioniq 5 sibling.

The EV6 Light uses a 58-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 167-horsepower electric motor powering the rear wheels, with an EPA-estimated range of 232 miles. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, LED exterior lights, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.3-inch central touchscreen, heated front seats, a power driver's seat with memory, second-row seats that recline and slide, automatic climate control, a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless phone charger and phone-as-key capability. Every EV6 also comes with adaptive cruise control with stop and go, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with cyclist and pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, a driver attention monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and rear occupant alert.

Kia

Next up is the EV6 Wind, which gets a 77.4-kWh battery pack and 225-hp motor good for 310 miles of range. With rear-wheel drive, the EV6 Wind costs $48,215, but a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with 320 hp and a 274-mile range is offered for an extra $3,900. The Wind trim adds items like a power liftgate, gloss black exterior trim, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging capability, artificial leather seats, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats and a Meridian sound system. Optional features for the Wind trim are a heat pump system, surround-view camera, blind-spot cameras, remote smart park and a heated steering wheel.

The top-of-the-line trim level -- at least until the GT arrives -- is the GT-Line. It costs $52,415 with rear-wheel drive or $57,115 with AWD and adds sportier exterior styling elements and different interior trimmings. The GT-Line gets door handles that automatically pop out, a power sunroof, an auto up/down front passenger window, rear park distance warning, Kia's Highway Drive Assist 2 suite of systems that includes automatic lane changes, an electro-chromic rear-view mirror and some other safety features. The GT-Line is also available with options like a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, 20-inch wheels and suede upholstery.

There will also be an EV6 First Edition model limited to just 1,500 units that comes with an Apple Watch and unique design features, but Kia hasn't put a price on it just yet.