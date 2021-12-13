Hyundai's awesome Ioniq 5 EV starts at $40,925, can exceed $55K

Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of our most anticipated cars of the year, and we finally know how much it will cost when it goes on sale at the end of the year. The entry-level Ioniq 5 SE will start at $40,925 including a $1,225 destination charge, making it a few grand cheaper than the base Ford Mustang Mach-E. That figure doesn't include the potential federal tax credit, which could be as much as $7,500.

The base Ioniq 5 SE is the only trim level with the "standard range" 58.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack and an EPA-estimated 220-mile range, and it has a single electric motor pumping out 168 horsepower to the rear wheels. Jumping up to the long-range rear-wheel-drive SE model costs $44,875 and nets you a 77.4-kWh battery, 303 miles of range and a 225-hp motor; the all-wheel-drive SE starts at $48,375 and has 320-hp from a dual-motor setup and a 256-mile range.

If you want the fancier SEL model that only comes with the long-range pack, that'll be $47,125 for rear-wheel drive or $50,625 for all-wheel drive, while the top-end Limited trim costs $51,825 with RWD and $55,725. Hyundai hasn't given a full breakdown of all the trim levels' options and features, but the Ioniq 5 has a good amount of standard kit. Every Ioniq 5 gets 19-inch wheels, full LED headlights and taillights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto and adaptive cruise control with steering assist and stop-and-go. Also included is 800-volt charging tech, and all Ioniq 5 customers will get two years of free unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America stations.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 will go on sale in late December. The Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60, the Ioniq 5's E-GMP platform siblings, haven't been priced yet, but expect the Kia's starting price to be similar to the Hyundai's while the Genesis will likely start north of $50,000.