Buy a 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition, get a complimentary Apple Watch

Itching for an Apple Watch and in the market for a new electric vehicle? Boy, does Kia have the deal for you. On Thursday, the brand announced more details on its 2022 EV6 First Edition, and these first 1,500 cars will come with an Apple Watch as a gift. Kia said the free smartwatch will help owners connect to the Kia Connect suite of services bundled with the EV.

If you already have an Apple Watch, no worries. Kia's other special gifts to select from include an at-home charger or a credit for charging the EV6 at a national charging network. The choice is yours with a $100 refundable deposit for the EV6 First Edition. Aside from the gifts included, the limited-edition EV comes with all the kit offered in the EV6 range, plus some upgrades. The cars get an augmented reality head-up display, remote Smart Park functionality and more. Buyers also get the choice of three exclusive color combinations to commemorate the First Edition. There's Urban Yellow with a black interior, Glacier White with dark green seating or Steel Gray Matte with a black interior.

No matter which combination, Kia plunks a 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery in the car with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. We don't have range estimates yet, but don't expect this particular car to go over 300 miles.

Reservations open June 3 and Kia expects to deliver the first EV6 First Edition models in the US during the first quarter of 2022.