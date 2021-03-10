2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are premium SUVs with premium price tags

Enlarge Image Jeep

The Jeep Wagoneers have arrived, Grand and otherwise, and they promise to bring back an old school take on American luxury -- one that is focused on comfort and quality rather than crazy performance. Jeep has made it pretty clear that it envisions its Wagoneers as being halo products for the brand, and now, we know they'll have the price to match.

The base model Wagoneer -- aka Series I -- will start at a not-inconsiderable $59,995, including Jeep's $2,000 delivery fee. That's the two-wheel drive version, mind you, and it won't be available at launch. The most affordable Wagoneer you can order and expect at launch is the Series II 4x2, which will run you $69,995.

The Series II Wagoneer won't exactly be a penalty box, though. It'll come standard with 20-inch wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen running Uconnect 5, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, 3-zone climate control and Nappa leather seats. The most luxe -- yet not Grand -- Wagoneer available at launch will be the Series III Premium. This will come with 22-inch wheels, the McIntosh MX950 audio system, front passenger screen, rear-seat entertainment with Amazon Fire TV and a triple-panel sunroof.

If you must go Grand, then the base model Series I Grand Wagoneer will run you $90,190. It only comes as a four-wheel drive and features the McIntosh MX950 stereo, Nappa leather seating, four-zone climate control and a passenger screen. The ultimate version of the Grand Wagoneer is the Series III Premium, and it's seriously loaded -- though for $109,980 it had better be.

The Series III comes with all the best that Jeep can offer. This includes a 1,375-watt McIntosh MX1375 reference stereo system, a 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, four-zone climate control, quilted leather seats, front passenger display, dual 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, a front console cooler, rear-seat-facing camera and the trailer tow group. So yeah, loaded.

Ordering your Wagoneer is a slightly different process than you may be used to from previous Jeep purchases. The process starts on Wagoneer.com, where you can choose one of 12 pre-configured models, followed by your local dealer. Then you put down a $500 deposit and wait. Eventually, a specialized Wagoneer concierge will get in touch, walk you through the ordering process, and update you throughout the production process.

That concierge service is indicative of the whole customer experience that Jeep is going for with Wagoneer buyers. There is an entire list of Wagoneer Client Services that includes stuff like an interior and exterior detail, as well as a full tank of fuel when you have your vehicle serviced. There's also vehicle pickup and delivery for service appointments, equivalent loaners, and more.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will start hitting dealer showrooms in the second half of 2021.