You can get a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer with 7 screens

Jeep

So, there are many things to be excited about with the new 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, both of which debuted on Thursday. They are both positioned to let Jeep give Cadillac and Lincoln a run for their money. And to do so, Jeep has had to go heavy on the technology -- particularly when it comes to the infotainment setup.

The headline figure when it comes to the Grand Wagoneer, in particular, is the fact that you can get up to seven screens in the interior. Not all of those are for infotainment, mind you -- the gauge cluster and front and rear seat and climate control screens, for example -- but that's still blazing new territory.

The centerpiece is the 12-inch touchscreen (10.1 inches on the un-Grand Wagoneer) that sits front and center in the Grand Wagoneer's cabin. It runs Stellantis' Uconnect 5 tech, which means it will likely be sharp, easy to navigate and superresponsive. It also serves as the control for either the base (on the Grand Wagoneer) McIntosh MX950 audio system or the flagship MX1375 reference system.

Jeep

The McIntosh MX950 system has 19 speakers and an output of 950 watts, while the top-tier MX1375 outputs a whopping 1,375 watts from 23 speakers and a 12-inch subwoofer. The MX1375 also exclusively gets McIntosh's Adaptive 3D Surround Processing capabilities, which should go a long way toward creating that all-important immersive audio experience.

Next, you can option a 10.3-inch passenger infotainment screen that has several functions. First, it has Amazon Fire TV integration, so your navigator can stream whatever reality TV they want in a way that probably won't distract you as the driver. Co-Pilot mode offers navigation and device management, while entertainment mode lets you control the rear-seat infotainment screens or plug in a device via the built-in HDMI port. Finally, you can view the exterior cameras.

Rear-seat passengers with the optional screens -- both 10.1 inches -- also get Fire TV integration and HDMI ports. Third-row passengers don't get any screens of their own, but since the second row has captain's chairs, maybe they can peer over the second-row passenger's shoulder.

All of this is a long way of saying that Jeep has come a long way with these two models, and if it's able to pull off the very ambitious goals it's set for itself, both the Wagoneer and especially the Grand Wagoneer could be pretty amazing places to spend time.