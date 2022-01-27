2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in packs $20,000 premium over standard SUV

Enlarge Image Jeep

Open those wallets, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe shoppers, because the SUV with the plug-in hybrid powertrain costs a whole lot more than a regular ol' Grand Cherokee with a V6 or V8 engine. Jeep on Wednesday shared prices for the Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid and it starts at a pricey $59,495 after a similarly expensive $1,795 destination charge. The $60,000 gets you an entry-level Grand Cherokee 4xe packed with the hybrid powertrain and a pretty extensive roster of standard equipment to help swallow the cost. In comparison, an entry-level Grand Cherokee sans the electrification starts at $39,185.

The obvious difference is the powertrain. The 4xe model ditches the standard 3.6-liter V6 for a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that works with two electric motors. The company's 4x4 system is also standard with a two-speed transfer case and 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. Total power output sits at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The figures easily best the V6, which makes 290 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque. With the two electric motors onboard, as well as a 400-volt battery pack, the Grand Cherokee 4xe also does 25 miles on pure electric power before the system reverts to a traditional hybrid setup with the gas-powered engine. An eight-speed automatic handles shifts.

The kit looks good on paper. Buyers receive a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment unit that runs Uconnect 5, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, adaptive cruise control and more tech. On the comfort side of things, leather upholstery is standard and the seats are heated. Ditto for the steering wheel. A dual-pane sunroof also comes with the "base" model and buyers will find remote start and a power tailgate as part of the standard roster of equipment. For $60,000, it's good all of these things come bundled already.



From the standard 4xe model, Jeep offers three additional trims: the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe, Overland 4xe and Summit 4xe. Prices start at $64,280, $67,555 and $71,615, respectively. The Trailhawk model tosses in lots of off-road gear and will be the choice for anyone that plans to take their SUV off the beaten path. An off-road driving assistant, active electronic two-speed transfer case with low range, 47.4:1 crawl ratio and electronic limited-slip differential all join the party for off-road fun. There's even an air suspension to deliver up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance. Goodyear all-terrain tires wrap unique 18-inch wheels, too. Compared to the regular Trailhawk trim, the hybrid gear adds $11,210 to the price.

Moving into the Overland trim, the SUV offers the best of on- and off-road gear. Jeep tosses in more tech and comforts, such as a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system, Nappa leather, ventilated front seats and more. On the off-road side of things, Jeep's Quadra-Trac II system arrives to actively funnel torque to the right tire when slipping occurs. Cross shopping the plug-in Overland and the standard Overland trim reveals a $12,455 price difference for the hybrid power.

Finally, the Summit trim rounds out the Grand Cherokee 4xe, just like its non-hybrid sibling with all the premium gear you can imagine. Real wood trim, a boosted 19-speaker sound system, massaging front seats, four-zone climate control and much more come packed into the SUV. This trim starts at the 4xe base model's price if you forego the hybrid powertrain at $59,160. Here, it's $12,455 more expensive. You can go wilder, though, with the Summit Reserve package that bumps the Grand Cherokee 4xe's final price to $76,095.

The first 4xe models will hit dealers this spring as production ramps up at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly manufacturing facility.