2022 Hyundai Tucson driven, Shanghai auto show reveals and more: Roadshow's week in review

We had the Shanghai Auto Show this week, which brought tons of new production and concepts cars into the world. We also drove tons of excellent vehicles, so jump down below to see it all, or press play above for a video discussion with the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUVSee all photos
Social Media Editor Daniel Golson took the 2022 Hyundai Tucson for a spin and thinks it's the new segment leader.
2022 Porsche 911 GT3: Sports car par excellenceSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 and simply said it's exactly what this car should be.
2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossoverSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall drove the 2022 Volkswagen Taos for the first time and thinks VW has a hit on its hands.
2021 Audi RS Q8 review: Fast, fashionable and practicalSee all photos
Top news
- Lincoln shows off a stunning sedan in Shanghai: The Zephyr Reflection concept previews a new luxury sedan just for China.
- Ford reveals the Evos: This wagon-like crossover is just for China, but man, it should come here, too.
- Audi's A6 E-Tron concept looks slick: The brand revealed a new concept car that doesn't necessarily preview a new car in particular, but I hope it does.
- There's a new electric SUV in town, from VW: The ID 6 showed up with three rows of seats, but it's not for America right now.
- Latest Tesla crash poses questions: Two individuals died in a crash, but investigators say no one was actually driving the Model S.
- Cadillac Lyriq debuts in production form: The brand showed off the production version of its first EV, and it looks like a rolling concept car.
Ferrari 812 Superfast gets faster with special editionSee all photos
Top videos
Go along for a ride in the VW Taos, which looks quite competitive.
Cooley talks about why a simple windshield repair costs so darn much these days.