2022 Hyundai Tucson driven, Shanghai auto show reveals and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories for the week ending April 24.

Listen
- 01:49

Welcome to the end of another week, Roadshow readers: It's time for another week in review. We had the Shanghai Auto Show this week, which brought tons of new production and concepts cars into the world. We also drove tons of excellent vehicles, so jump down below to see it all, or press play above for a video discussion with the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

Social Media Editor Daniel Golson took the 2022 Hyundai Tucson for a spin and thinks it's the new segment leader.

Click here to read our first drive review of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3: Sports car par excellence

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 and simply said it's exactly what this car should be.

Click here to read our 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 first drive review.

2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossover

Reviews Editor Emme Hall drove the 2022 Volkswagen Taos for the first time and thinks VW has a hit on its hands.

Click here to read our 2022 VW Taos first drive review.

2021 Audi RS Q8 review: Fast, fashionable and practical

Top news

Ferrari 812 Superfast gets faster with special edition

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Volkswagen Taos: Small but mighty
3:00

Go along for a ride in the VW Taos, which looks quite competitive.

Now playing: Watch this: Why your car's windshield is the next high-tech frontier
12:17

Cooley talks about why a simple windshield repair costs so darn much these days.