Volkswagen ID 6 SUV debuts for China as one big electric people mover

Volkswagen

The Shanghai Motor Show was all about electric cars this year, and Volkswagen got in on the fun with the ID 6 SUV. Think of it as a larger, three-row ID 4 now on sale in the US. VW's staying quiet about the possibility of the ID 6 launching here, so we'll have to wait and see.

Two versions of the ID 6 will be available when the SUV goes on sale in China: the ID 6 Crozz and ID 6 X. The former is a bit more rugged, while the latter tackles customers' needs for a sportier electric SUV. Both will be available with either a 58- or 77-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a range rating up to 365 miles on China's NEDC range cycle. As always, it's good to point out this cycle is far more optimistic than the EPA cycle; if the ID 6 does make its way to America, it would probably come in closer to 300 miles of range.

Volkswagen

In its most powerful spec, the SUV makes 300 horsepower with all-wheel drive sending the car from 0-62 mph in 6.6 seconds. But the ID 6 isn't about performance, it's more about the space it offers, which is why VW is targeting China initially. With three rows of seats, the SUV seats up to seven passengers and the third-row seats are especially important to local Chinese buyers and the way many use their personal vehicles.

As for the design, it's a fair evolution of the ID line's looks, perhaps more conservative than some would like, but the ID 6 isn't ugly by any means. I think the rear of the car looks much better than the front, personally. I'd love to chat about the interior, but VW hasn't released any photos of it yet.The company said the cockpit has no buttons and instead uses a 12-inch touchscreen. Voice control also makes up for the lack of physical input.

VW isn't letting up on the EV throttle, though. By 2023 it plans to have eight electric cars on sale, which means we'll see five more debut in the next year and a half.