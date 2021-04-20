Elon Musk refutes initial findings from deadly Tesla Model S crash

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

A crash involving a Tesla Model S left two people dead after the car collided with a tree and caught fire, according to local NBC News affiliate KPRC 2 in Spring, Texas. Authorities say an investigation into the crash is ongoing, though the consensus so far is neither of the two men involved in the crash were driving the Model S at the time of impact. A day later, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is speaking out to refute initial findings from the early investigation and two federal agencies are investigating the wreck.

First responders found one of the men in the front passenger seat and discovered the second in the back seat. The seating arrangement points to Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode beta enabled, though this wasn't explicitly mentioned in the initial report. Musk called out the fact standard Autopilot "would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have."

He added, "Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled and this car did not purchase FSD."

Neither Autopilot nor the FSD driver-assist systems are fully autonomous and both register as Level 2 systems on the SAE scale of autonomy. A Tesla is not capable of handling driving on its own, despite the "Full Self-Driving" name. According to tweets from a local reporter, the car failed to navigate a curve in the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames with no driver behind the wheel to regain control.

NHTSA confirmed on Monday it deployed a Special Crash Investigation Team to the incident and told Roadshow, "We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information." Local police also demanded any crash data from Tesla.

Highlighting the need for fire safety in the budding EV era, local crews needed to contact Tesla to understand how to put the fire out. Firefighters used 32,000 gallons of water to get the blaze under control, according to KPRC 2.