Ferrari 812 Competizione: We'll take two

With more power and better aero, Ferrari promises one hell of an experience.
Meet the Ferrari 812 Competizione, a faster 812 Superfast.
An 812 Competizione A joins the special model, too.
The targa-style roof looks seriously great.
Imagine the 6.5-liter V12 revving without a roof.
The car revs to 9,500 rpm and makes 818 horsepower from its V12 engine.
Both cars benefit from overhauled aerodynamics.
The changes include this one-piece aluminum structure to replace the rear windshield.
It may look even better than the standard 812.
The interior sports more carbon fiber to keep the weight down.
Keep scrolling to see more of the two special Ferraris!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.