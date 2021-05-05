Ferrari 812 Competizione: We'll take two

With more power and better aero, Ferrari promises one hell of an experience.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
Meet the Ferrari 812 Competizione, a faster 812 Superfast.

Ferrari 812 Competizione
An 812 Competizione A joins the special model, too.

Ferrari 812 Competizione A
The targa-style roof looks seriously great.

Ferrari 812 Competizione A
Imagine the 6.5-liter V12 revving without a roof.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
The car revs to 9,500 rpm and makes 818 horsepower from its V12 engine.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
Both cars benefit from overhauled aerodynamics.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
The changes include this one-piece aluminum structure to replace the rear windshield.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
It may look even better than the standard 812.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
The interior sports more carbon fiber to keep the weight down.

Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition
Keep scrolling to see more of the two special Ferraris!

Ferrari 812 Competizione A
Ferrari 812 Competizione A
Ferrari 812 Competizione A
Ferrari 812 Competizione A
