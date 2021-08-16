2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV range provides 30-plus miles of electric driving

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid will do an EPA-estimated 33 miles on battery power only, according to government estimates published over the weekend. The final figure comes in a touch higher than Hyundai's initial estimates hoping for 28-32 miles on battery power alone.

With a final range estimate, it leaves the Toyota RAV4 Prime on top with its 42-mile electric-only range. It's not really a surprise since the Toyota packs a larger 18.1 kilowatt-hour battery compared to the Hyundai's 13.8 kWh unit. If anything, it's impressive to see Hyundai pack that much energy into a smaller battery since the Tucson PHEV comes in just nine miles shy of the RAV4 Prime.

Outside of the electric-only range, the feds estimate the plug-in SUV will return 80 miles per gallon equivalent combined when operating as a hybrid, and 35 mpg combined when only running gasoline. If drivers need to run a tank to empty, they'll go an estimated 420 miles before needing to charge the battery and refuel.

It won't be long before the Tucson PHEV hits dealership lots as Hyundai aims to ship the first ones by the end of this summer.