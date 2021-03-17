2022 Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid offers 32 miles of electric-only range

Enlarge Image Hyundai

On Wednesday, Hyundai finally shared a few details about the upcoming 2022 Tucson plug-in hybrid. This electrified crossover is set to join the standard model and spiffed-up N Line variant later this year.

Providing the juice, Tucson PHEVs feature a 13.8-kWh battery pack, which provides an estimated electric-only driving range of 32 miles. That figure is a little behind the Ford Escape PHEV, which can go a claimed 37 miles between recharges and it's far removed from the Toyota RAV4 Prime, trailing it by 10 miles. Thanks to its 7.2-kW onboard charger, this amped-up Hyundai's electron reservoir can at least be replenished in less than two hours.

This vehicle's electric bits are augmented by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine matched to a six-speed automatic transmission that's been specifically tuned for hybrid duty. Delivering more-than-adequate performance and a surprising maximum tow rating of 2,000 pounds, this electrified drivetrain cranks out 261 horsepower. An official torque figure has not been released by the automaker, because with hybrids the math gets a little fuzzy.

With the automaker's mechanical HTRAC all-wheel drive system, you can expect 30 miles per gallon combined when the 2022 Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid is burning petroleum distillates. Run it solely on electrons and it should return 70 MPGe, a rating that trails the Escape and RAV4 significantly.

Improving its handling, the plug-in Tucson features Hyundai's e-handling technology, which helps improve cornering performance by applying a dab of braking to the front wheels. Supposedly, this increases the size of the tires' contact patches for more traction and better steering response. When exiting a turn, this system does basically the same thing, but at the rear axle.

Like the conventionally powered Tucson, the plug-in model is dressed in the automaker's Sensuous Sportiness design theme, which means it features lots of creases, angles and has a grille with more texture than a wicker basket. Unfortunately, we're all going to have to wait to get a better look at this vehicle's styling since Hyundai has only released one image of it so far. More complete details about fuel economy and feature content as well as information about things like pricing should also be shared closer to its on-sale date.

The plug-in hybrid Tucson is backed by Hyundai's famed 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain guarantee as well as a 5-year/60,000-mile new-vehicle limited warranty. In case you were worried about purchasing a vehicle from this company (you totally shouldn't be, by the way), it's reassuring to know they've got your back if anything goes awry. Further sweetening the deal, complimentary oil changes and tire rotations should also be covered for the first three years or 36,000 miles of ownership.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid will be assembled in Ulsan, South Korea alongside other Tucson models. Look for it at dealerships in the summer, a little later than the sporty N Line model, which is due to start arriving this spring.