2022 Honda Civic revealed, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy May, Roadshow readers! This is the first week in review of the month, and it's a huge one. Scroll below to dig into the biggest and best from the week that was, or click play above for a video discussion on some of the hottest topics in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ridealong: Electric heavy orchestraSee all photos
Executive Editor Chris Paukert received an exclusive ride along in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Is it quick? So much so, that it made him sick.
Click here to read about our exclusive first ride in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.
2022 VW GTI keeps the good times rollin'See all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took a spin in the 2022 Volkswagen GTI, and damn, it sounds good.
Click here to read our 2022 VW GTI first drive review.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe speaks softly, carries a big batterySee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, and it's maybe not the best PHEV, but a pretty great Jeep.
Click here to read our 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe first drive review.
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a fun, functional EVSee all photos
Top news
- The 2022 Honda Civic is here: Honda's bread and butter compact car debuted this week, and it looks great -- especially inside.
- Ford Mustang Mach-E GT specs: Ford told us all about the new GT trim and how much power the electric SUV puts down.
- Hyundai Kona N arrives: The Korean brand revealed the souped-up crossover and it looks like a good time and a half.
- Get outside with the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition: The title says it all. It's a minivan for the outdoorsy types.
- Real ID license delayed again: Don't go rushing to the DMV because the license requirement is delayed again.
- More Toyota SUVs are on the way: The automaker has two new ones coming -- one for Toyota and one for its luxury division Lexus.
Volkswagen debuts hot ID 4 GTX EV for EuropeSee all photos
Top videos
Come along for an exclusive ride in Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.
Check out the new 2022 Honda Civic inside and out with us.
Grab a closer look at Jeep's new plug-in Wrangler.