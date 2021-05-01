GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2022 Honda Civic revealed, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look at the biggest stories from the week ending May 1.

Happy May, Roadshow readers! This is the first week in review of the month, and it's a huge one. Scroll below to dig into the biggest and best from the week that was, or click play above for a video discussion on some of the hottest topics in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ridealong: Electric heavy orchestra

Executive Editor Chris Paukert received an exclusive ride along in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Is it quick? So much so, that it made him sick.

Click here to read about our exclusive first ride in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

2022 VW GTI keeps the good times rollin'

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took a spin in the 2022 Volkswagen GTI, and damn, it sounds good.

Click here to read our 2022 VW GTI first drive review.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe speaks softly, carries a big battery

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, and it's maybe not the best PHEV, but a pretty great Jeep.

Click here to read our 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe first drive review.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a fun, functional EV

Top news

Volkswagen debuts hot ID 4 GTX EV for Europe

Top videos

Come along for an exclusive ride in Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

Check out the new 2022 Honda Civic inside and out with us.

Grab a closer look at Jeep's new plug-in Wrangler.