2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will debut on June 23

Now that we've seen the 2022 Honda Civic in all its four-door glory, it's time to focus on what's next: the Civic Hatchback. Honda released a teaser image of its functional little five-door on Wednesday, and confirmed the new Civic Hatchback will debut on June 23.

The 2022 Civic Hatchback should be nearly identical to its sedan sibling -- aside from the hatch itself, obviously. That means we can expect the same great interior, complete with its handsome yet modern design. All the Civic's onboard tech should carry over, too, with top-level Touring models getting a 9-inch infotainment display and a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster. The Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance features will also be offered, with improved adaptive cruise control and lane-centering tech.

As for engines, lower-end Civics will have a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4 with 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque, and a turbocharged 1.5-liter I4 will be optional, with 180 hp and 177 lb-ft. Happily, unlike the sedan, the Civic Hatchback will be available with a six-speed manual transmission, likely paired with the uplevel turbo engine. Otherwise, a continuously variable transmission will route power to the front wheels.

The Civic Hatchback will form the basis for the next-generation Civic Type R, and needless to say, we're doubly stoked about that. Look for the 2022 Civic Hatchback to drop during Honda's Civic Tour Remix virtual concert on YouTube, at 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 23.