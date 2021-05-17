New Honda Civic Si, Type R will come with manual transmission only

Great news for those who still want to row their own gears in a Honda Civic: the upcoming Civic Si and Type R will come exclusively with three pedals and a stick. And if you don't want one of Honda's most performance-oriented Civics, the next Civic hatchback will offer a manual transmission, too.

In a video published this weekend, Carl Pulley, Honda's western region media relations head, confirmed what we've been hearing for a while now. The optional stick will, well, stick around for the hatchback as the sedan drops it to keep the manual transmission in some more pedestrian Civic models. Dropping the manual transmission from its vehicles has become increasingly the norm at Honda. The Accord lost it last year before we learned the 2022 Civic would cull the stick shift offerings. Honda also killed off the Civic coupe -- another car lost for which manual was available.

We've yet to see the new Civic hatchback, but the car's reveal should come in the months ahead now that the sedan is prepping to launch this summer. As for the Si, it's not clear when Honda will be ready to show off the Sport Injected compact sedan. A Type R variant will be even further off.