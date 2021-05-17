Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

New Honda Civic Si, Type R will come with manual transmission only

The standard sedan dumped the manual, but the Civic Si sedan will have no automatic or CVT option. Full stop.

Great news for those who still want to row their own gears in a Honda Civic: the upcoming Civic Si and Type R will come exclusively with three pedals and a stick. And if you don't want one of Honda's most performance-oriented Civics, the next Civic hatchback will offer a manual transmission, too.

In a video published this weekend, Carl Pulley, Honda's western region media relations head, confirmed what we've been hearing for a while now. The optional stick will, well, stick around for the hatchback as the sedan drops it to keep the manual transmission in some more pedestrian Civic models. Dropping the manual transmission from its vehicles has become increasingly the norm at Honda. The Accord lost it last year before we learned the 2022 Civic would cull the stick shift offerings. Honda also killed off the Civic coupe -- another car lost for which manual was available.

We've yet to see the new Civic hatchback, but the car's reveal should come in the months ahead now that the sedan is prepping to launch this summer. As for the Si, it's not clear when Honda will be ready to show off the Sport Injected compact sedan. A Type R variant will be even further off.

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is all grown up

See all photos