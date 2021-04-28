Here's the new tech offered in the 2022 Honda Civic sedan

Enlarge Image Honda

Technology is constantly marching forward. A new vehicle could lead the pack when introduced, but by the end of its lifecycle five or six years later, this same car or truck may be laughably out of date. Helping keep up with its ever-evolving rivals, the 2022 Honda Civic sedan has plenty of fresh technology.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2022 Honda Civic's interior is unbelievable

Circuits and such

Front and center, this new small car offers two infotainment displays. LX, Sport and EX grades all come with a 7-inch touchscreen, which is home to a fairly basic-looking multimedia system. While not overwhelmingly massive, this is still the largest standard display in Civic history. Beyond that, these three trim levels also come with a 7-inch LCD instrument-cluster display. This places a reconfigurable digital tachometer and other sundries on the left, with a traditional analog speedometer on the right.

As you might expect, top-shelf Touring models get a little extra somethin'-somethin'. They're all equipped with a 9-inch HD screen, which is home to a multimedia array that's very similar to what you get in larger Hondas like the Accord sedan and Odyssey minivan. Wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto are supported, too. Justifying the higher price, Touring models are also graced with a 10.2-inch reconfigurable digital instrument cluster as well as a wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker sound system, the first time Bose audio has been offered in a Civic.

Plenty of driver aids

The 2022 Civic sedan comes standard with Honda Sensing, the automaker's excellent suite of advanced driver aids, which will include features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and much more. A new single-camera sensor has a wider field of view than the previous radar-based affair, which should allow the system to more quickly and accurately identify lane lines, pedestrians, cyclists and, of course, other vehicles, items you don't want to cross or plow into while driving your new Civic.

Honda Sensing also comes with Traffic Jam Assist, which ought to make commuting to the office much less of a slog in rush-hour traffic. This feature should control the Civic's acceleration, braking and steering while creeping along on clogged roadways, bringing it to a complete stop and restarting it again as conditions dictate, functionality that should noticeably help reduce the driver's stress levels.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Safety first

Providing greater safety in crashes, this redesigned small car's structure is stiffer than before. Overall, it should be the sturdiest Civic ever, with 8% better torsional rigidity and 13% more bending rigidity than its predecessor.

The car's A-pillars and lower firewall structure have been beefed up and the entire side of the car is stiffer than before to better protect occupants in side-impact crashes. Beyond that, there are specially designed front airbags, which reduce the likelihood of traumatic brain injuries in angled crashes by better cradling the driver's and front passenger's heads.

Honda engineers have worked to not only keep the new Civic sedan's driver and passengers safe in all kinds of wrecks, but pedestrians as well. The 2022 model features a new front bumper beam, which is designed to reduce leg injuries should the car contact a person. Beyond that, the hood has a new inner structure to improve its head-protection capabilities.

High visibility

Outward visibility certainly isn't a high-tech feature, but it's still hugely important and the new Civic sedan should be just a little easier to see out of. With its low beltline, door-mounted side-view mirrors that are positioned away from the A-pillars, hidden windshield wipers and cowl that's at the same height as the doors, this car should provide relatively unobstructed views of the outside world. The dashboard is also relatively flat, so nothing gets in the way, but it's also been made with as few cutlines as possible to reduce distracting windshield reflections, a simple but enormously thoughtful touch.

Further improving visibility, this car comes standard with LED exterior lighting. The headlamps, daytime running lights and parking lamps all use this advanced illumination technology. Even the available foglamps are of the LED variety, all of which makes it easier to see and be seen while driving at night. Compared to traditional lighting designs, LEDs typically provide more illumination, weigh less and are far more energy efficient, making them a win-win-win for automotive use.

Pricing has not been announced yet, but the 2022 Honda Civic sedan is slated to go on sale this summer. With plenty of fresh tech, handsome new styling and a blockbuster interior, this should be the best Civic ever and an incredibly competent small car.