2022 Genesis G70 hits the US with slick Launch Edition

Genesis

Whether you love or hate the 2022 Genesis G70's new looks (I love them), the Korean luxury brand is nearly ready to fill dealerships with them. But, before the standard G70 arrives, the company first has what you see here: the G70 Launch Edition. The new model popped up on the brand's website this weekend with a link to reserve one of the 500 sedans it plans to build in this specification.

There isn't a whole lot that differentiates it from a standard G70, but it's a mighty desirable spec in my books. Foremost, the car only comes with the optional twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, which marries to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Genesis, sadly, dropped the manual transmission option for its sport sedan -- the take rate was predictably super low.

You can opt for this package in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive flavors, and then select from one of two exclusive paint colors. G70 Launch Edition sedans may sport either a Melbourne Gray or Verbier White; both feature a matte finish. Finally, the sedan wears a set of 19-inch, lightweight, multispoke wheels to give it a further dash of sportiness.

Genesis

Inside, Genesis outfits the cockpit with an exclusive Obsidian Black and Sevilla Red look. It looks very, very nice with either the white or gray exterior paint. Standard equipment should include the vast majority of the Sport Prestige trim's roster of gear, but Genesis hasn't released final specifics. We don't know how much one of these Korean machines will cost yet, either. All the brand says after filling out the reservation request is a dealer will get in touch when the company's ready to ship them out.

Aside from the refreshed looks, Genesis also plopped a new set of driver modes in the 2022 G70 and a greatly appreciated revised infotainment system. And if the launch edition isn't for you, a handful of other trims exist, alongside a 2.0-liter turbo-four power plant. We should see the new car launch quite soon.