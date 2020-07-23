Genesis sold fewer than 100 G70 sedans with manual transmissions in a year

Enlarge Image Genesis

It's no secret America has by and large fallen out of love with the manual transmission, but even some automakers pushing performance-oriented and sporty cars are starting to face reality. Last week it was the Honda Accord, this week it's the Genesis G70.

The Korean luxury brand told Roadshow Thursday it sold fewer than 100 G70 sedans equipped with the manual transmission option in the past year. To put that into perspective, just this past June, Genesis sold 897 G70s total in a single month -- amid the coronavirus pandemic at that.

A Genesis spokesperson confirmed the lack of interest will lead to the manual option's discontinuation for the upcoming 2022 G70. Technically, the manual option is still on the menu, but it depends on what's already in the production pipeline. We won't know until the 2021 G70 starts reaching dealers, but there may not even be any of them with a manual for sale. That'd effectively mean the option's been long gone. The changes of finding a 2021 model with a manual will be "very slim," the spokesperson added.

While it's sad news about the manual, the G70 is in for a major overhaul come 2022. We'll see the car adopt Genesis' latest design language, which is good or bad news, depending on how you feel about the latest G90 and G80. It should also receive a 2.5-liter turbo-four as its new base engine. The power plant continues to make its way around Hyundai Motor Company, finding a home in the new 2021 Kia K5 as well as other Genesis cars.