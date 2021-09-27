2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban gain Google built-in and expanded 6.2L V8 options

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

While the 2022 Chevy Silverado is the big news when it comes to the Bowtie brand's utility vehicles, the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban get a little love, too. On Monday, the brand revealed updates to the SUVs, which include more V8s and Google smarts. Specifically, you'll be able to land a 6.2-liter V8 in more Tahoe and Suburban trims than ever before, while built-in Google tech is available on nearly every model.

We'll start with the analog side of things -- the V8. Chevy will now offer the higher-displacement 6.2-liter V8 in Tahoe and Suburban's RST, Z71 and Premier trims. It remains standard on the High Country trim, while the 5.3-liter V8 soldiers on as the standard lump under the hood for SUV. Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbodiesel engine remains optional on all SUVs, save for the Z71. As a little extra bonus, those who pick the bigger V8 for the RST trim also gain Magnetic Ride Control, which is standard on the Premier and High Country SUVs. Buyers can also opt for an electronic limited-slip differential for the Tahoe and Suburban Z71, which Chevy said enhances traction even more when slopping through dirt and mud.

Now, to the digital tech. Google is built in, which is the headline feature here. There's also a newly standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster for LT models and higher. With Google, Chevy now provides things like Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play baked into the infotainment systems. No need to boot up Apple CarPlay or Android Auto if you want any of the Google stuff, but the SUVs still support both smartphone mirroring systems as well. With the Google Assistant, drivers can request it take care of things like controlling the HVAC system, making phone calls or changing the audio volume while music plays. Chevy said the features will evolve over time, however.

Finally, safety. The brand tossed in two more technologies for the SUVs this time around as part of its Chevy Safety Assist. The suite's standard on all Tahoe and Suburban models and now includes front and rear parking assist, and lane keep assist with departure warning. It joins other systems like automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and more.

We don't have prices just yet, but SUVs remain in tight supply amid the chip shortage. So, don't expect a price cut. GM will begin production of the updated vehicles this October.