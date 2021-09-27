2022 Chevy Tahoe still feels like a breadwinner

Chevy's money-printing SUV is back with a few updates for 2022.
The 2022 Tahoe arrives with a round of updates.
The looks don't change, since this is still a new SUV.
This brown color is nice, though.
Inside, there's Google built-in with lots of new tech.
There's a newly standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster for LT models and up.
Chevy expanded 6.2-liter V8 availability this time around.
The engine is standard on High Country.
Now, it's optional RST, Z71 and Premier.
GM starts production of the new SUV in October.
No prices yet, but don't expect a bargain.