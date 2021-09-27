/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Chevy Tahoe still feels like a breadwinner

Chevy's money-printing SUV is back with a few updates for 2022.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 Chevy Tahoe
1 of 11 Chevrolet

The 2022 Tahoe arrives with a round of updates.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
2 of 11 Chevrolet

The looks don't change, since this is still a new SUV.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
3 of 11 Chevrolet

This brown color is nice, though.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
4 of 11 Chevrolet

Inside, there's Google built-in with lots of new tech.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
5 of 11 Chevrolet

There's a newly standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster for LT models and up.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
6 of 11 Chevrolet

Chevy expanded 6.2-liter V8 availability this time around.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
7 of 11 Chevrolet

The engine is standard on High Country.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
8 of 11 Chevrolet

Now, it's optional RST, Z71 and Premier.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
9 of 11 Chevrolet

GM starts production of the new SUV in October.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
10 of 11 Chevrolet

No prices yet, but don't expect a bargain.

2022 Chevy Tahoe
11 of 11 Chevrolet

