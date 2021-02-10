Good news: There will be a 2022 Chevy Camaro and it gets a new paint color

Chevrolet/HHP/Harold Hinson

Included in an announcement surrounding Chevrolet's trio of new pace cars for the NASCAR Daytona 500, World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, the Bowtie brand confirmed the 2022 Chevy Camaro. Typically, that wouldn't be totally newsworthy, but the brand hasn't spoken much about its Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger rival in... well, a while.

The Camaro by and large soldiers on as the same machine, though. But, those shopping the pony car will find a new exterior color borrowed from the 2021 Corvette Stingray: Rapid Blue. The latest Camaro pace car wears the hue behind its special livery and it looks pretty good in the process. The specific Camaro the brand readied for pace car duty is an SS 1LE trim, which adds a host of track goodies to provide 1.02 g worth of corner carving delightfulness. A 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine sits under the hood and makes 455 horsepower, just as it has for years. Don't fix what isn't broken; the LT1 is a peach.

Chevrolet/HHP/Harold Hinson

The Corvette itself will pace the Daytona 500, wearing the same Rapid Blue color, and Chevy also painted a Silverado blue to pace the World Truck Series race. You won't find a Silverado wearing the hue at a dealer, though. With the latest Corvette pace car in particular, it will mark the 14th time a Chevy will pace the Great American Race. The Daytona 500 kicks off on Feb. 14 and the 2022 Camaro and its new blue color should ship out to dealers in the coming months.