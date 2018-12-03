Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 1LE upgrade package adds two-tone aesthetics by way of satin black accents on the aerodynamic bits, mirrors, wheels and hood.
It's a mandatory part of Chevy's $4,500 performance package, so if you want to maximize on-road antics, you need to maximize ostentatiousness.
The Ford Mustang's performance upgrades require less aesthetic silliness, and most of the Camaro's hot-hatch competitors opt to stay on the demure side, too.
Chevrolet's styling decisions, while ultimately subjective, end up dealing objective damage to the driving experience.
The hood stretches to the horizon -- great for style, but bad for parking.
The rear seats are glorified parcel shelves.
The trunk isn't much better, thanks to an awkwardly small opening that makes putting suitcases into its 9.1-cubic-foot cavity hilariously difficult.
Thankfully, the Camaro makes up for its packaging defects with some solid on-road dynamics.
Given that Chevrolet built the Camaro to handle gobs of V8 power, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Camaro Turbo can proficiently harness the 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque coming from its 2.0-liter I4.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the latest Camaro.