2021 Chevy Camaro LT1 has a downright sweet lease deal right now

At this point, it seems pretty clear General Motors is prepared to let the Chevrolet Camaro fade away. The automaker rolled out seriously aggressive climate plans this week and aims to only sell electric vehicles by 2035. But, in the meantime, there are Camaros that need to find homes, and Chevy has a downright amazing deal on the pony car about to expire.

Cars Direct reported earlier this month that customers can lease a Camaro LT1 trim, which isn't quite a Camaro SS but still boasts the 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine, for just $274 a month. That is a mind-blowingly cheap lease payment for a car that hustles with 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. Not to mention, the Camaro LT1 is still very well equipped, despite not wearing an SS badge. No, it doesn't bundle the comforts like heated seats and other fancier technology, but if you really want a V8-powered Camaro, this is the best way to jump into the life. It still boasts a 7-inch touchscreen and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, if that helps.

Now, there's one asterisk to reach the magic $274 per month figure. The math includes a $1,500 discount for signing the paperwork on this lease from an old lease. If you aren't coming from another leased vehicle, the $1,500 discount doesn't apply. The deal also includes $274 due at signing, but that's peanuts compared to a typical lease down payment. Let's not forget, this car costs $35,000 to start, so it's still a heck of deal before the $1,500 bonus incentive.

If you qualify for everything, you'll have a lovely car for 39 months with 10,000 miles a year permitted. Bearing in mind GM's new bullishness on EVs, the Camaro as we know it likely doesn't have much time left.