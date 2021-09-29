2022 Cadillac Escalade drops hands-free Super Cruise system amid chip shortage

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Like a half-filled bag of salty snacks, there simply aren't enough semiconductor chips to go around these days. At General Motors, the crisis struck one of its biggest cash cows as Cadillac confirmed too few chips led it to scrap the Super Cruise feature from its flagship Escalade SUV.

Motor1 first reported the news Tuesday evening and a Cadillac spokesperson told Roadshow in a statement Wednesday, "Super Cruise is an important feature for the Cadillac Escalade program. Although it's temporarily unavailable at the start of regular production due to the industry-wide shortage of semiconductors, we're confident in our team's ability to find creative solutions to mitigate the supply chain situation and resume offering the feature for our customers as soon as possible."

The brand did not immediately respond to a follow-up request asking if Super Cruise is still unavailable on the CT4 and CT5 sedans -- the next two cars set to receive the hands-free highway driving system. If the system hasn't yet reached those sedans, Super Cruise will be completely unavailable across GM's entire lineup of cars. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV were also meant to start shipping with the system by now, though production halted amid a battery fire recall and replacement campaign.

Super Cruise first launched on the now-defunct flagship Cadillac sedan, the CT6, before it made its way to the Escalade for the latest-generation model. GM has big plans for the driving-assistant as long as the chip crisis doesn't continue to get in the way. It should make its way to the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado before expanding further outside of the Cadillac lineup.