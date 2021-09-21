Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV battery replacements begin next month

It looks like Bolt EV and Bolt EUV owners' battery fire saga is finally coming to a close. On Monday, the automaker said in will begin battery replacements for the electric vehicles in mid-October. It also confirmed battery production is back online after shutting operations down to avoid building more batteries with defects.

GM worked with its battery partner, South Korea's LG, to isolate potential defects. These include a torn anode and a folded separator, the automaker said. The companies jointly implemented a new manufacturing process to remove these defects from the new battery packs and the automaker said it will continue to work with LG to boost quality assurance programs for future battery production. The two will operate at least two battery plants in the US in the coming years.

As for owners, the automaker said it will prioritize Bolt EV and Bolt EUV customers whose batteries were "manufactured during specific build timeframes where GM believes battery defects appear to be clustered." In the next 60 days, owners will also need to stop by their local dealer and have a new software package installed. The software will detect battery abnormalities that indicate damage to an owner's battery pack, and consequently, move them to the front of the line for a battery replacement. The software cannot be installed over-the-air and will require a trip to the dealer, GM underscored.

Until the automaker replaces the EV's battery, GM said to continue limiting charging to 90% capacity, charge a Bolt EV and EUV more frequently and try not to let the state of charge fall below 70 miles. These cars should remain parked outside and away from other vehicles as well to minimize the fire risk further.