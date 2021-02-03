The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans are sold out... sort of

Enlarge Image Cadillac

On Monday, Cadillac officially unveiled its latest and greatest (and perhaps last) high-performance sedans. Blackwing versions of the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V promise to be the most track-capable, driver-focused Cadillacs in history. And enthusiasts have taken note of the automaker's efforts, as the first 250 special-edition examples of each car sold out in just "minutes" according to the company.

The fire-breathing CT5-V Blackwing, which brandishes a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that delivers 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, was the first to fall, with all 250 examples getting snapped up shortly after the order books opened on Monday evening. The smaller and less potent CT4-V Blackwing followed suit a little later. It features a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that's good for 472 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque.

Likely increasing their appeal, both of these cars come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, something that's getting extremely rare these days, even in top-shelf performance vehicles. Of course, for drivers that don't want to mess around with three pedals, both Blackwings are also offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which provides even faster acceleration if not quite as much driver involvement. When fitted with the self-shifting gearbox, the CT4-V Blackwing can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds, while the even more potent CT5-V Blackwing can do the deed in just 3.7.

If you missed the boat on reserving one of these explosive new Cadillacs, all is not lost. Even though Cadillac won't share any sales projections, the automaker will build as many of these car as it can sell. If you want to get your grubby mitts on a new Blackwing sedan, you can put your name on a waitlist to be contacted by a dealer as soon as more inventory becomes available.

In a statement shared by the automaker, Rory Harvey, global vice president of Cadillac, said, "Monday night, Cadillac's performance pedigree found another gear as customers began reserving their V-Series Blackwings. The demand is a testament to the engineering and design teams that delivered the most track-capable Cadillacs ever." Beyond that, he noted, "It also reflects the passion customers have for our V-Series performance brand."

With ample speed and loads of style, it's easy to see why these Blackwing cars are so popular. But another factor could be in play. GM is in the midst of a monumental shift right now, transitioning from internal-combustion engines to all-electric powertrains in a bid to eliminate tailpipe emissions. These Cadillac sedans could, quite possibly, be the last of their breed. If you want a gasoline-powered sports sedan, now is probably the time to buy.