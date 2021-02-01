The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

If you want a magnum-caliber sports sedan, Cadillac has just what you're after with this all-out performance car.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
1 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a seriously potent luxury sedan. 

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
2 of 37
Cadillac

Forged, staggered-width 19-inch wheels come standard on this Caddy.

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
3 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This interior looks pleasant enough and comes standard with a 12-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster. 

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
4 of 37
Cadillac

Three different interior trim levels will be offered in the new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, giving customers plenty of choice. 

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
5 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

You can get a 10-speed automatic transmission in this car, but a six-speed manual gearbox is standard.

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
6 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Here it is, the heart of the beast. The CT5-V Blackwing is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that delivers 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
7 of 37
Cadillac

Drastically reduced intake restriction and a freer-flowing exhaust system help the engine deliver those impressive output figures. 

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
8 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

That V-Series logo is a subtle hint at the performance this car offers. 

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
9 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The new CT4-V Blackwing isn't quite as potent as its big brother, but it's still incredibly stout. Which of these Cadillacs would you rather have?

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
10 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

For more photos of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
11 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
12 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
13 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
14 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
15 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
16 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
17 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
18 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
19 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
20 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
21 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
22 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
23 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
24 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
25 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
26 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
27 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
28 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
29 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
30 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
31 of 37
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
32 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
33 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
34 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
35 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
36 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
37 of 37
Cadillac
Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

8 Photos