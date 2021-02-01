The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

If you want a magnum-caliber sports sedan, Cadillac has just what you're after with this all-out performance car.
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a seriously potent luxury sedan.
Forged, staggered-width 19-inch wheels come standard on this Caddy.
This interior looks pleasant enough and comes standard with a 12-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster.
Three different interior trim levels will be offered in the new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, giving customers plenty of choice.
You can get a 10-speed automatic transmission in this car, but a six-speed manual gearbox is standard.
Here it is, the heart of the beast. The CT5-V Blackwing is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that delivers 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque.
Drastically reduced intake restriction and a freer-flowing exhaust system help the engine deliver those impressive output figures.
That V-Series logo is a subtle hint at the performance this car offers.
The new CT4-V Blackwing isn't quite as potent as its big brother, but it's still incredibly stout. Which of these Cadillacs would you rather have?
