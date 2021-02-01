2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing: How to watch the reveal

Cadillac engineers have been hard at work developing high-performance versions of the CT4 and CT5. The range-topping Blackwing variants of these four-door cars promise to deliver stupefying speed and plenty of agility. To date, the automaker has teased these vehicles on several occasions, but today's the day all gets revealed.

You can watch Cadillac unveil these exciting new cars online and in real time. The automaker will be livestreaming the big event, which is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, 4:00 p.m. Pacific. And guess what? You can watch it all go down right here on Roadshow.

Ahead of this big event, Cadillac has been tight-lipped about these new sports sedans. We know they'll be fast (c'mon, they have to be) and the luxury automaker has confirmed a six-speed manual transmission is part of the equation, but beyond these nuggets not much is known about the new Blackwing versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V. The teaser video Cadillac released over the weekend shows what the cars look like (it's the first time they've been seen publicly sans camouflage), with their aggressive front ends, aerodynamic-enhancing add-ons and large wheels, but no specifications have been released. Expect the automaker to open the floodgates later today.

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V should compete with rivals like the Audi RS3 and maybe the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. As for the larger 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, it's designed to tussle with models like the BMW M3 and M4, and possibly a couple products from Mercedes-AMG, like the C63 S.