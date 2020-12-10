3D printing helps bring the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models to life

Cadillac

Great news for all of us who enjoy a car with three pedals and a stick: The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models will come with manual transmissions. Specifically, a six-speed manual. Yay! We've known that'd be the case for a while, but General Motors' luxury division reconfirmed the gearbox on Thursday.

The cars have a special honor when it comes to the manual transmission. They feature "new additive manufacturing applications" for 3D-printed parts. Cadillac engineers cut costs and waste while developing a gearbox that's "quieter" and "more durable," according to the brand. The stick also gets a nifty 3D-printed medallion on top, which you can see pictured above.

That's not all, though. Both the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings also have the honor of being the first GM production cars to include functional 3D-printed components. Two HVAC ducts and an electrical harness bracket for the high-performance sedans come from 3D printers.

Cadillac's been quiet about both cars overall as it moves the Blackwing designation into the top echelon of performance for the brand. The standard CT4-V and CT5-V models fulfill a bit of a "V-Sport" kind of thing, unlike the past CTS-V and ATS-V cars. Blackwing will take up the mantle, and the CT5-V Blackwing could rocket past 200 mph. The last CTS-V became the fastest production Cadillac ever with a 200 mph top speed, but the Blackwing just might set the bar higher. Both cars are set to launch next summer, so we'll probably see the machines break cover well before then, perhaps in the next few months.