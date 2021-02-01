2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing teased in video

Even though GM is making a huge push to electrify its entire vehicle portfolio, performance is alive and well at Cadillac, at least for now. The luxury automaker is set to unveil its new ultrahigh-performance CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing sedans at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) Monday. Ahead of this official reveal, the brand released a minute-long video showing the two cars, the first time they've been seen publicly without any camouflage.

This brief teaser first aired on NBC during the Rolex 24 race at Daytona over the weekend. In it, you can clearly see both Blackwing cars in all their glory, complete with their large wheels and carefully massaged bodies for improved aerodynamics. You can even hear a bit of engine noise, what could be the growl of a hopped-up V6. A manual transmission with half a dozen forward speeds will be available in these models, something we already knew about, but nonetheless this important stat was confirmed here.

Aside from those hot new Blackwing cars, this commercial also highlights Cadillac's heritage. Vintage racing footage from the 1950s and shots of the brand's participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans look great interspersed between B-roll of its latest and greatest, and illustrate Cadillac's high-performance heritage.

Make sure to swing by Roadshow later today to watch the official reveal of the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. Based on this teaser video, they shouldn't disappoint. Both models are set to go on sale late this summer.