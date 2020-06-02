2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition looks racy in red

Toyota plans for 1,500 of them, and each come with the body kit, red paint and 18-inch black wheels.

Here's the racy 2021 Toyota Corolla Special Edition.

The company will build 1,500 of them and each comes with the flashy red paint, black-painted 18-inch wheels and the body kit.

It's actually quite the looker.

No powertrain improvements, so there's still a 2.0-liter inline-four under the hood married to a CVT.

Toyota says this is just the beginning of more excitement to come from the hatchback segment.

That's hopefully a very clear nod a GR Corolla Hatchback is coming.

