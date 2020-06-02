Toyota plans for 1,500 of them, and each come with the body kit, red paint and 18-inch black wheels.
Here's the racy 2021 Toyota Corolla Special Edition.
The company will build 1,500 of them and each comes with the flashy red paint, black-painted 18-inch wheels and the body kit.
It's actually quite the looker.
No powertrain improvements, so there's still a 2.0-liter inline-four under the hood married to a CVT.
Toyota says this is just the beginning of more excitement to come from the hatchback segment.
That's hopefully a very clear nod a GR Corolla Hatchback is coming.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition looks racy in red
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.